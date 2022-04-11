Sensex opens in red, Nifty above 17,700 in early trade

Insight Bureau: The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 224 points or 0.38 per cent to 59,223 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 43 points or 0.24 per cent up to 17,740.

Mid- and small-cap shares were trading on a positive note as Nifty Midcap 100 moved 0.56 per cent up and small-cap shares jumped 0.38 per cent.

NTPC was the top stock gainer, up 1.22% on Sensex, followed by Power Grid. Infosys was the top laggard, down 1.63%, followed by HCL Tech and HUL.