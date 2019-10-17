Moonmun Singh wins 2 Awards at Mrs. Universe 2019 Subcontest By TNI Bureau Last updated Oct 17, 2019 Share TNI Bureau: Leading Anchor/Emcee/Model Moonmun Singh won the ‘The Most Popular Diva’ & ‘The Best Personality’ awards at the Mrs. India Universe 2019 Subcontest Event in Mauritius. Related Posts Odisha gets its first Robot Restaurant in Bhubaneswar Oct 16, 2019 Foreigners spread ‘Swachhta’ message in Koraput Oct 15, 2019 The grand finale will be held on October 18. Moonmun SinghMrs. Universe 2019 SubcontestOdishaThe Best Personality AwardThe Most Popular Diva Award Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmail
