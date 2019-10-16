Odisha gets its first Robot Restaurant in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In a first of its kind in Odisha, the State Capital today got its first ‘smart’ restaurant in which robots will serve food to customers.

The restaurant named ‘Robo Chef’ at Infocity DLF Tower area in of Bhubaneswar said to be the first restaurant in eastern India where two endogenously developed robots namely ‘Champa’ and ‘Chameli’ are engaged in serving food to the customers. The robots are developed at a Jaipur-based start up.

The robots can speak Odia and wish customers ‘Apana Mane Khusi Ta’ (Are you happy), said Jeet Basha, Robo Chef restaurant owner.