Khordha District Administration allows Home Delivery of Liquor

TNI Boureau: The Khordha District Administration has allowed home delivery of liquor by licensees of IMFL OFF/ON/CL shops through their delivery boys and food aggregators from today.

The Excise Department has issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

According to the notification, home delivery of liquor by existing ON & OFF shop licensees of IMFL and Beer have been allowed with effect from today.

However no shops allowed to conduct counter sale or serve liquor in their premises. The shop will continue to remain closed during weekend shutdown on Saturday and Sunday.

The home delivery can be done between AM to 5 PM from Monday to Friday.