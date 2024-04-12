Top Political Developments in Odisha – April 12, 2024

➡️ Former Laxmipur MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) assured him to give Special Development Council (SDC) Chairperson post and Rs 1 crore after the elections, but he declined the offer.

➡️ BJD violated MCC by holding meeting in Mission Shakti office in Puri in the presence of councillors and patty activists, alleges BJP.

➡️BJP to announce candidates for 25 Assembly seats tomorrow and all the names of candidates will be announced by April 20, informs Odisha BJP In-Charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar.

➡️BJP National Vice President and party’s Kendrapara LS candidate Baijayant Panda intensifies campaigning saying people want to see Modi as Prime Minister for the third time and there is a Modi wave in Kendrapara as well.

➡️BJP moves Odisha CEO alleging BJD workers being engaged for Mo School review works in 93 blocks of the State.

➡️ BJD moves Odisha CEO against BJP’s Prashant Jagdev over his alleged misbehaviour with people and journalist, while the Chilika MLA clarified saying money was paid to people to harass and oppose MP Aparajita Sarangi and the youth was recording when he asked him not to do it.

➡️Congress will release its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha & Assembly seats in Odisha by April 15, informs PCC chief Sarat Pattanayak.