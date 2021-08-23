Modi Government’s Big Asset Monetisation Plan; Know Details

Insight Bureau: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday unveiled an ambitious Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), which details the Government’s infrastructure assets that would be sold over the next four years.

The proposed sales are in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategic divestment policy, which calls for the government to remain in only a few key sectors while privatising the rest.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated during the launch of the 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline that the Government will only monetize under-utilized assets and that ownership will stay with the Government.

Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised that the National Monetisation Pipeline focuses on brownfield assets where investment is already been made and where assets are languishing, not completely monetised, or underutilised. By bringing in private investment, the brownfield assets will be monetized.

Here are the highlights of today’s press meet :-