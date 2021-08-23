TNI Evening News Headlines – August 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 168 more COVID positive cases & 185 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 133 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1032 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 986334.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 10 more smart schools from Hinjili Assembly constituency in Ganjam Dist under 5T initiatives.

➡️ Nayagarh Pari Murder Case: Supreme Court directs Victim’s parents to approach the Orissa High Court.

➡️ 21 quintals of Ganja worth Rs 1.5 Crore being smuggled to Haryana from Odisha seized from R Udayagiri in Mohana area of Gajapati district, 26 held.

➡️ 23% hospitalisation predicted among children during COVID-19 3rd wave peak: Odisha Health official.

➡️ Kujang Ex-Tehsildar, 4 RI arrested by Vigilance on Vasundhara Scheme Land fraud case.

India News

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) to raise Rs 6 lakh crore by 2025.

➡️ Top LeT commander Abbas Sheikh and his second-in-command Saqib Manzoor killed in an encounter in Kashmir.

➡️ FM Sitharaman gives time to Infosys till September 15 to fix glitches in income tax portal.

➡️ TMC to attend Thursday’s all-party meeting called by Centre to discuss Afghanistan situation.

➡️ Delhi reports 17 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths today.

➡️ Delhi gets India’s 1st-ever smog tower in Connaught Place.

➡️ Third Wave of COVID-19 Could Peak in October, Pediatric Facilities Inadequate: MHA Panel to PMO.

➡️ Last rites of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh held at Narora in Bulandshahr.

➡️ NHRC issues notices to Centre, Assam and Mizoram on interstate border clash.

World News

➡️ Afghanistan : At least 7 killed amid chaos near Kabul airport.

➡️ India evacuates another 75 Sikhs from Kabul.

➡️ China hints at providing financial aid to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

➡️ U.S. orders American airlines to aid Afghan evacuation.

➡️ US FDA gives Pfizer Covid vaccine full approval for people aged 16 and more.