TNI Evening News Headlines – August 23, 2021

Key News Headlines of August 23, 2021. Details Below Key News Headlines of August 23, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 10 more smart schools from Hinjili Assembly constituency in Ganjam Dist under 5T initiatives.
143

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 168 more COVID positive cases & 185 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 133 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1032 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 986334.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 10 more smart schools from Hinjili Assembly constituency in Ganjam Dist under 5T initiatives.

➡️ Nayagarh Pari Murder Case: Supreme Court directs Victim’s parents to approach the Orissa High Court.

➡️ 21 quintals of Ganja worth Rs 1.5 Crore being smuggled to Haryana from Odisha seized from R Udayagiri in Mohana area of Gajapati district, 26 held.

➡️ 23% hospitalisation predicted among children during COVID-19 3rd wave peak: Odisha Health official.

➡️ Kujang Ex-Tehsildar, 4 RI arrested by Vigilance on Vasundhara Scheme Land fraud case.

India News

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launches National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) to raise Rs 6 lakh crore by 2025.

➡️ Top LeT commander Abbas Sheikh and his second-in-command Saqib Manzoor killed in an encounter in Kashmir.

➡️ FM Sitharaman gives time to Infosys till September 15 to fix glitches in income tax portal.

Related Posts

TNI Morning News Headlines – August 23, 2021

Shri Jagannath Temple opens its Doors for Devotees Today

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ TMC to attend Thursday’s all-party meeting called by Centre to discuss Afghanistan situation.

➡️ Delhi reports 17 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths today.

➡️ Delhi gets India’s 1st-ever smog tower in Connaught Place.

➡️ Third Wave of COVID-19 Could Peak in October, Pediatric Facilities Inadequate: MHA Panel to PMO.

➡️ Last rites of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh held at Narora in Bulandshahr.

➡️ NHRC issues notices to Centre, Assam and Mizoram on interstate border clash.

World News

➡️ Afghanistan : At least 7 killed amid chaos near Kabul airport.

➡️ India evacuates another 75 Sikhs from Kabul.

➡️ China hints at providing financial aid to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

➡️ U.S. orders American airlines to aid Afghan evacuation.

➡️ US FDA gives Pfizer Covid vaccine full approval for people aged 16 and more.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.