“Mocking” Lord Ram, Maa Sita at Govt Program: BJP, VHP up the ante

TNI Bureau: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) upped the ante after a small video purportedly showing mocking of Lord Ram at a government program in Bhadrak district on Saturday.

As part of Odisha government’s ‘Yuva Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ programme, a cultural program was organised at Agarpada College in Bhadrak district yesterday. On this occasion a cultural program was organised.

However, a play on Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Laxman was staged. It was alleged that Lord Ram’s caricature was objectionable and distasteful. The incident came to the fore after a video clip of the play went viral.

Criticising the incident, the VHP today submitted a memorandum to the Bhadrak district SP and demanded action against those who staged the play and who organised the programme.

The saffron party also joined VHP termed the incident very shameful. On her X handle, party leaders and national incharge of social media of BJP Mahila Morcha Sujata Sabat Padhy said, “Very shameful @CMO_Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha ji. Under your @bjd_odisha government, the students of Odisha have lost all connections with our tradition and culture. Is this the way to treat Prabhu Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Bhai Laxman in a satirical way?? That too in your stage. Are you aware or blind to what your administration is doing Sir?”