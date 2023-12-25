TNI Morning News Headlines – December 25, 2023

➡️Puri Jagannath Temple sees unprecedented rush of devotees ahead of New Year.
➡️2 SOG jawans injured in IED blast in Kandhamal forest, combing operation intensified.
➡️Second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) kicked off at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.
➡️Around 15,000 people thronged Patha Utsav that was organized from Ram Mandir Square to Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.
➡️COVID cases are increasing more in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
➡️India reports 628 new covid cases, 1 death in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 4054. Kerala alone reports 3128 cases.
➡️Dense fog disrupts flights at Delhi airport; authorities implement CAT-IIIB an instrument landing system (ILS).
➡️President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial, on his birth anniversary.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend wishes on the occasion of Christmas.
➡️Indian Navy to get its latest stealth guided-missile destroyer ‘Imphal’, which will be commissioned into service on December 26.
➡️3 police constables booked for raping woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar.
➡️Israeli airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza kills 70.
➡️16 people killed in attack in Nigeria.
