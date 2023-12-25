BJP targets 51% Votes in Odisha in 2024: Manmohan Samal

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims at getting 51 percentage of votes in Odisha in 2024 election, stated party State president Manmohan Samal.

Briefing the media about his meeting with the central leaders along with the MLAs from the State in Delhi, Samal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held the meeting till late night.

More focus was given to Odisha during the meeting and strategies have been prepared for a record win in 2024 in comparison to 2019, he said adding that our target is to achieve 51 percent vote share.

“Targets of the vote percentage will be set for the assembly and parliament constituencies as per the necessity. The Centra leadership will soon come to Odisha,” the state chief said.