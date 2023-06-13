Mishap at Tata Steel Blast Furnace Power Plant in Meramandali; 19 Injured

At least 19 workers were injured in an accident at the Tata Steel blast furnace plant in Meramandali, Dhenkanal district.

According to the initial reports, the incident was triggered by a ruptured steam line. According to various accounts, the incident harmed some engineers and labourers who were completing inspections at the blast furnace.

The victims were injured when hot water dropped on them. Most of them have been shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack. While some sources report about casualties, we are yet to verify those reports.

According to a statement issued by Tata Steel, emergency protocol services have been activated and the accident site has been cordoned off.

“All emergency protocol services were activated immediately following the accident, and the area was cordoned off.” “The company is providing all necessary information and support to the affected personnel’s families,” the statement said.