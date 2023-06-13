TNI Evening News Headlines – June 13, 2023
Similipal National Park to remain out of bounds for visitors for three months from June 16 to September 15, 2023.
➡️ Odisha Government announced 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for State Government employees and pensioners.
➡️ Mishap at Tata Steel Blast Furnace Power Plant in Meramandali in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district; 19 Injured. All the injured have been shifted to Cuttack’s Ashwini Hospital for treatment.
➡️ As part of the Rozgar Mela, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan handed over appointment letters to 303 new recruits of Odisha in Bhubaneswar today.
➡️Sambalpur with 44.3°C records the highest day temperature in Odisha.
➡️The Odisha vigilance has arrested the assistant engineer of the Sadar block of Cuttack district for possession of disproportionate assets.
➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the preparedness for cyclone ‘Biparjoy.
➡️Four people were killed and three others injured after a chemical tanker overturned and caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
➡️An earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes on the Richter scale hits Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India.
➡️Cyclone Biparjoy: Maharashtra, Gujarat on Alert; likely to make Landfall between Kutch & Karachi.
➡️Bihar Cabinet Minister Santosh Kumar Suman, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi resigned from Nitish Kumar led cabinet.
➡️Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has advised the Indian team to play fearless cricket at International Cricket Council (ICC) events.
➡️International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said that 10 bodies of illegal migrants were recovered and 10 others went missing off Libyan coast during the past week.
➡️3 dead, several wounded in shooting at private residence in Maryland.
