Odisha Government hikes DA of State Govt Employees

The increase in DA and TI will take effect retroactively on January 1, 2023.

The Odisha government has announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees ahead of the Raja Festival.

The State Government has enhanced the Dearness Allowance by 4% with effective from January 1 2023, according to a notification issued by the Office of the Chief Minister (CMO).

With the new rise, the DA of government employees jumped to 42% from 38%. Employees will get the enhanced DA in their current month’s wage (June) in cash.

The government also increased retirees’ TI by 4%. They will also receive the increased TI in their current month’s pension.The ruling will help 7.5 lakh workers and retirees.

