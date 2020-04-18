MeAt20 : Key Personalities from Odisha

TNI Bureau: Many interesting trends have emerged on Twitter during the lockdown period. The recent one is #MeAt20 which has taken the Social Media by storm.
While millions of people have joined the #MeAt20 trend to post their old pictures when they were 20, here are the tweets of some key personalities from Odisha who are featured here.
#MeAt20
A good #StayHome task..
Looked up my old albums to find these pictures from my first shoot for a magazine with @malaikarorakhan @gautamikapoor1 & @SheetalMallar 😊 pic.twitter.com/wOgGFr3cWn
— Jagi Mangat Panda (@JagiPanda) April 17, 2020
#MeAt20
The Burla Medical College Ophthalmologist's verdict after a thorough test dashed my dream to wear a Chasma and look intellectual. I pleaded with him that I saw some letters in my Books hazy. He agreed to prescribe an innocuous -0.25. I had won the battle. pic.twitter.com/bNIPPQjTd9
— Prasanna Mishra (@punarbashu) April 18, 2020
#MeAt20
Unforgettable days. pic.twitter.com/ZQCRfdzpyE
— Tanaya Patnaik (@tanaya_p) April 17, 2020
Couldn’t resist the trend. Here’s #MeAt20, thanks to the safe upkeep of the photo in the album of my sis. pic.twitter.com/jBwqugT0uO
— Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) April 18, 2020
Hmm… #MeAt20 (with a 60y old!) pic.twitter.com/M5BPFovG0R
— Subhrakant Panda (@subhrakantpanda) April 18, 2020
Late entry
Late #20s pic.twitter.com/JQB5p0nPSV
— Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 18, 2020
#MeAt20
As per Didda"s demand!! Can hardly recognize myself 😂 pic.twitter.com/JsHinkMibm
— SNSINGHDEO (@snshindol) April 17, 2020
#MeAt20 Same beach…Same Sand pic.twitter.com/5kmbvxhIpH
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 18, 2020
Here's my #MeAt20 Picture. It was clicked in 1994 ahead of Indian Junior Men's #Hockey 🏑 team's tour to Australia.
This picture is very close to my heart as It was my first foreign tour representing #TeamIndia🇮🇳.#HeartBeatsForHockey pic.twitter.com/pdpI1hw3tc
— Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) April 18, 2020
#MeAt20 at Hauzkhas, New Delhi. It was all friends time, many not in frame.. pic.twitter.com/XwMgM1niwA
— Anup Kumar Sahoo (@anupkumarsahoo) April 18, 2020
#MeAt20 is trending today. I thought of sharing a pic of my Mom at 20. I have been privileged to be a part of a family where in 70s also women were given the freedom to choose their profession and their hobbies. pic.twitter.com/owblgjDx4d
— Sagarika IPS (@sagarika_nath) April 18, 2020
#MeAt20
I was way more stupid than I look. pic.twitter.com/ZirBas9Xhp
— Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) April 18, 2020
