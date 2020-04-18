Corona Update (Evening News) – April 18, 2020

* Odisha Govt extends the lockdown period scheduled to end on April 30 till May 3, 2020.

* One more COVID19 positive case detected in Odisha; Number rises to 61.

* 3 more COVID19 patients recover in Bhubaneswar. With this total recoveries of the State stand at 24.

* Union Health Ministry says that 2 Odisha districts – Puri & Bhadrak are among 22 districts in India that have not reported any fresh #COVID19 case in last 14 days.

* Chief Secy Asit Tripathy & 5T Secretary VK Pandian reviewed Covid Hospitals in Balangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur & Kandhamal Dists today. They also reviewed reviewed the resumption of livelihood, agricultural and allied activities, MGNREGA and & law & order preparedness.

* Renowned Odia Litterateur and Sahitya Bharati Samman awardee Prof. Ratnakar Chaini passes away at the age of 75.

* Commissionerate Police so far prosecuted 1389 vehicles & fined 358 persons for not using masks.

* With new 957 COVID19 cases and 36 deaths in last 24 hours, total number of COVID-19 positive cases rise to 14,792 in India (including 12289 active cases, 2015 cured/discharged/migrated people and 488 deaths): Health Ministry.

* Total COVID19 positive cases mounts to 3,648 in Maharashtra: health department.

* 75% cases of deaths in patients aged 60 yrs and above; Mortality rate due to COVID-19 in India around 3.3%; 14.4% COVID-19 deaths between 0-45 yrs, 10.3% between 45-60 yrs, 33.1% between 60-75 yrs, 42.2% 75 yrs and above: Health Ministry.

* The total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 76. As many as 2274 samples were tested yesterday out which 67 cases tested positive in Delhi.

* Out of 14,378 positive COVID19 cases, 4,291 people belonging to a total of 23 States across country are linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

* Total COVID-19 positive cases rises to 384 in Karnataka.

* Total active cases in West Bengal rises to 178; death toll rises to 12.

* A woman medical officer has been tested positive for COVID-19 at Dehradun, Uttarakhand.