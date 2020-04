Breaking News @ USA Corona Update – April 18, 2020

TNI Bureau: The United States of America (USA) has reported 1,867 new deaths in the last 24 hours along with 29,057 new cases of Coronavirus. Death Toll in the USA has crossed 39,000 mark, while number of positive cases has topped 738,000.

France has reported 642 COVID-19 deaths and 3,824 positive cases. Italy has reported 482 deaths and 3,491 positive cases while Spain witnessed 637 new deaths and 3,577 cases.

888 new deaths and 5,525 positive were reported from the UK. Belgium has reported 290 new deaths and 1,045 positive cases. Germany witnessed 186 new deaths and 2,327 +VE cases. 220 deaths and 3,040 confirmed cases were reported from Brazil.

The Coronavirus positive cases worldwide stands at 2,330,793. Global COVID-19 death toll has crossed 160,000. 596,482 people have recovered so far.

USA Corona Update:

👉 1,867 new deaths; 29,057 confirmed cases in last 24 hours.

👉 USA COVID Death Toll – 39,014; Number of Cases – 738,792.

👉 New York accounts for 33% of total positive cases in USA.

👉 68,285 COVID-19 patients in the US have recovered so far.

👉 USA has conducted 3.8 million tests so far.

👉 New York reports 540 new deaths; 7,090 new positive cases.

👉 New York State – 17,671 deaths; 241,041 cases

👉 New Jersey – 4,070 deaths; 81,420 cases

👉 Massachusetts – 1,560 deaths; 36,372 cases

👉 Pennsylvania – 1,102 deaths; 31,731 cases

👉 California – 1,148 deaths; 30,811 cases

👉 Michigan – 2,308 deaths; 30,791 cases

👉 Illinois – 1,259 deaths; 29,160 cases

👉 Florida – 748 deaths; 25,492 cases

👉 Louisiana – 1,267 deaths; 23,580 cases

👉 Texas – 469 deaths; 18,679 cases

👉 Georgia – 677 deaths; 17,841 cases

👉 Connecticut – 1,086 deaths; 17,550 cases

👉 Maryland – 463 deaths; 12,308 cases

👉 Washington – 624 deaths; 11,802 cases

👉 Indiana – 545 deaths; 10,641 cases

👉 Ohio – 451 deaths; 10,222 cases

👉 Colorado – 411 deaths; 9,433 cases