TNI Evening News Headlines – April 29, 2024

➡️Baripada hottest place in Odisha with 44.8°C followed by Angul 44.3°C. Sunstroke death toll in Odisha rises to 2.
➡️Heat wave conditions are very likely to continue in several districts of Odisha till May 3: IMD.
➡️Kalbaisakhi activity continuing over some parts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 40 -50kmph.
➡️BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra filed his nomination along with Pipili Assembly candidate Ashrit Pattanayak.
➡️Supporters of BJD’s Satyabadi MLA candidate Sanjay Dasburma & BJP’s Puri Lok Sabha Candidate Sambit Patra clash during the nomination filing process.
➡️Rahul Gandhi to visit Rayagada in Odisha on May 3.
➡️Dulal Chandra Pradhan resigned from the primary membership of Congress. Nagendra Pradhan has been nominated in place of Dulal Chandra Pradhan in the Lok Sabha elections from the Congress.
➡️Congress candidate for Indore Lok Sabha constituency, Akshay Kanti Bam withdraws nomination, joins BJP.
➡️UGC directs to set up district-level anti-ragging committee to curb Ragging.
➡️Centre likely to deploy CISF personnel at all ED offices amid growing security concerns.
➡️Himachal Pradesh class 12 Board results announced. A total of 73.76% of students passed.
➡️Supreme Court extended the stay on the trial against Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai until September.
➡️SC stays CBI probe into West Bengal Government officials’ role in teacher recruitment scam.
➡️J&K Police carries out rescue operations in flood-affected areas of Kupwara district.
➡️Seven Indian shuttlers, including double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen qualify of Paris Games across four categories on the basis of BWF Rankings.
➡️India is on the top rank in world artificial intelligence race: NetApp-Savanta report.
➡️Banned BBC documentary issue: Delhi court issues fresh summons to BBC at UK address.
