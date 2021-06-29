Matric Results: Let’s listen to Them

TNI Bureau: Students and their parents at Sishu Mandir and Sishu Vidya Mandir schools across Odisha have been on warpath over the latest Matric results that came as a shocker for many. In the absence of valid permission, the Sishu Mandir students were tagged to unknown schools and their future was determined on the basis of the performance of those schools in the last 4 years.

The issue has snowballed into a major controversy with more and more students and parents are joining the protests elsewhere in the state. The real performance of the students in Class IX and X are not being taken into consideration as per the new rules, allege Sishu Mandir students.

Here’s such a story from Odisha’s Nabarangpur District. This is the real pain of a student ‘Payal Mishra’ (name changed to protect her identity).

➡️ She was studying in Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Umerkote, Nabarangpur.

➡️ She had scored 81.5% in HY and 90% in Annual Exams in Class IX.

➡️ She had scored 84.58%, 95%, 95.62% and 95.83% in 4 practice tests held in Class X.

➡️ As her School did not have the NOC or Special Permission, she was tagged to a little known school in Bijapur, Chattiguda for Class X Board Exams.

➡️ That school in the tribal village had poor results for the last 4 years.

➡️ When the Matric Results were declared, she was shocked to see just 62% in her mark sheet.

Payal asks…

➡️ Why my marks in Class IX and Class X were not taken into consideration during evaluation?

➡️ Did I get the marks on the basis of performance of the school I am tagged to as per the new rules?

➡️ What’s my fault? Why I am penalised?

➡️ Even if the problem is between my school and the Board, why should I suffer?

➡️ How can they expect me to appear in the examination at this stage when we already stopped preparations following the Government decision not to hold the exams this year?

“We feel as if there is a death in our family. My daughter is shattered. I am a teacher myself, always tried to build the career of my students. But, I am at pain to see my daughter collapsing like this. It’s a huge setback. The government should look into the matter and give justice to the aggrieved students. We don’t seek any favour. We just want what they deserve,” said Father of the daughter.

There are many such Payals in the State who are under tremendous pain and stress. Their dreams have been shattered for no fault of theirs. What’s next, they don’t know. We can’t even expect these students to appear in the examinations at this juncture. Hope the Government will find a solution to this crisis and also come up with a plan to improve the system so that such issues don’t occur again.

The Government should consider having an Entrance System for admission into 10+2 so that future of many students is not jeopardized.