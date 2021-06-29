TNI Morning News Headlines – June 29, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2640 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 1517 quarantine and 1123 local contact cases.

➡️ Balasore reports 397 fresh Covid cases followed by Khordha (365) Cuttack (266).

➡️ 40 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 7 from Khordha, 5 each from Bargarh, Cuttack and Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,970.

➡️ Singer Shakti Mishra admitted to ICU of KIMS Hospital as his condition turns critical.

➡️ Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will hold a press conference tomorrow at 11 AM on assessment of Class 10 students.

➡️ Odisha issues Guidelines for UG, PG Exams that will be held in July or August in online mode for the 2020-21 academic year.

India News

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs hands over Jammu Air Force Station attack case to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

➡️ Migrant Crisis: Supreme Court directs States to implement One Nation, One Ration Scheme by July 31, 2021.

➡️ Supreme Court of India orders Centre and States to complete registration of all migrant workers, including those in unorganised sectors positively by July 31.

➡️ SC asks the States and Centre to provide day ration and continue community kitchens for migrant workers to provide succour to needy.

➡️ India reports 37,566 new COVID 19 cases, 56,994 recoveries and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,03,16,897 including 5,52,659 active cases, 2,93,66,601 cured cases & 3,97,637 deaths.

➡️ A total of 40,81,39,287 samples tested up to June 28. Of which, 17,68,008 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 96.87%; Daily positivity rate stands at 2.74%.

➡️ More than 31.83 Crore vaccine doses provided by Government of India to States/UTs. More than 78 lakh doses still available with States/UTs to be administered.

➡️ Red Fort Violence Case: Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Deep Sidhu And Others, Production Before Court On July 12.

➡️ Worried by Delta variant, WHO officials urged vaccinated people to keep wearing masks

➡️ US announces USD 41 million additional Covid-19 assistance to India

➡️ After completing the 3-day visit to Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet PM Narendra Modi today.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to chair Council of Ministers meet tomorrow.

➡️ Facebook To Publish Interim Compliance Report As Per IT Rules On Jul 2, Final Report On Jul 15.

➡️ Sensex slips 14 points in the opening trade, currently at 52,720.71; Nifty at 15,802.50.

Rupee falls 7 paise to 74.26 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ A volcano in northwest Costa Rica erupted on Monday, spewing an enormous column of smoke into the air in what could be its biggest outburst in years.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 181.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.93 Million.

➡️ Miami building collapse: Four days on, at least nine dead, 150 still missing.

➡️ Indian-American family, child, among over 150 people missing after building collapse in US.

➡️ World’s second-largest hydropower dam goes online in China.

➡️ Classified UK defence ministry documents found at bus stop: Report.