India Covid Analysis – June 29, 2021

TNI Bureau: India has reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours. Kerala reported 8063 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours.

In total, 17,68,008 samples were tested yesterday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 2.12%.

India Covid Analysis – June 27, 2021

🔷 New Cases – 50,040

🔷 New Deaths – 1258

🔷 New Recoveries – 57,944

🔷 Samples Tested – 17,68,008 (17,77,309 Yesterday)

🔷 Test Positivity Rate -2.12% (2.81% Yesterday)

🔷 Total Samples Tested: 40,81,39,287

🔷 New Cases (2000+) – Kerala (8063), Maharashtra (6727), Tamil Nadu (4804), Assam (2689), Odisha (2640), Karnataka (2576), Andhra Pradesh (2224).

🔷 New Deaths (40+) – Maharashtra (287), Kerala (110), Tamil Nadu (98), Karnataka (93), Assam (42), Uttar Pradesh (41), Odisha (40).

Overall Covid Data:

🔷 Total Samples Tested in India – 40,81,39,287

🔷 Total Recoveries in India – 2,93,66,601

🔷 Active Cases in India – 5,52,659

🔷 Covid Death Toll in India – 3,97,637