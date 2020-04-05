Matiasahi Village in Ganjam District declared COVID-19 Hotspot

TNI Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has declared the Matiasahi village in Baghalati Gram Panchayat in Kukudakhandi block as the COVID-19 Hotspot. The village is located near Berhampur.

The decision was taken as at least 130 migrant workers from COVID hotspots in Bhubaneswar had returned to the village recently.

Kukudakhandi Tehsildar has been assigned the job of an Executive Magistrate to enforce complete shutdown in the area and monitor the situation.

Movement of vehicles and people have been restricted in the village. Golanthara IIC has been asked to set up a temporary check post in the village. Home delivery of essentials will be ensured by the administration.