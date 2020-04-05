DRDO Lab designs Full Body Disinfection Chamber

TNI Bureau: The Vehicle Research Development Establishment (VRDE), Ahmednagar, a DRDO Laboratory, has designed a full body Disinfection Chamber to ensure personnel decontamination. The system can be used at Airports, Hospitals, Railway Stations, Bus Terminals and other facilities.

The portable system, known as Personnel Sanitization Enclosure (PSE) is equipped with sanitiser and soap dispenser.

Key Highlights:

👉 Decontamination starts using a foot pedal at the entry.

👉 On entering the chamber, electrically operated pump creates a disinfectant mist of hypo sodium chloride for disinfecting.

👉 The mist spray is calibrated for an operation of 25 seconds and stops automatically upon completion of operation.

👉 PSE consists of roof mounted and bottom tanks with 700 litres capacity.

👉 One refill can cover 650 personnel for disinfection.

👉 The system has a see-through glass panels on side walls for monitoring and is fitted with lights for illumination during night time operations.