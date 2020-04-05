Corona Update (Afternoon News) – April 05, 2020

* Matia Sahi village under Baghalati GP in Ganjam dist declared COVID-19 Hotspot; to remain under complete lockdown for being home to 130 migrants from COVID hotspots in Bhubaneswar. Movement of vehicles & people restricted.

* Two more COVID-19 cases found in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Tally rises to 23.

* “There is no fear of community transmission in Odisha as of now but next 7-10 days are very crucial: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

* Shutdown to be over in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak at 8 PM today; Chief Secretary requests people not to rush to the markets after 8 PM.

* A group of miscreants pelt stones at Policemen during #shutdown enforcement at Kesarpur, #Cuttack .

* Self-help groups in Odisha manufacture, distribute 1 million masks.

* 74% #COVID19 Patients in India are in the age group of 21-60 years.

* PM Narendra Modi discusses coronavirus situation with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee & Pratibha Patil : Sources.

* 26 more found coroanvirus positive in Maharashtra; tally jumps to 661: Health official.

* COVID-19 tally jumps to 122 in Gujarat.

* Till date, 76 confirmed cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Haryana.

* Total positive cases in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) till now is 122

* China forced Italy to buy back the same PPE supply it had donated to China earlier in the outbreak.