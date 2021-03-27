Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

TNI Bureau: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on his Twitter Handle.
Other members of his family have tested negative for Coronavirus. Tendulkar has been quarantined at home with mild symptoms.
Maharashtra has witnessed a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days. 36,902 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone records 5,513 cases.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 27, 2021
