Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19

Sachin Tendulkar

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sachin Tendulkar
161

TNI Bureau:  Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced it on his Twitter Handle.

Other members of his family have tested negative for Coronavirus. Tendulkar has been quarantined at home with mild symptoms.

Related Posts

Stokes hits 10 Sixes, as England beat India

India beat England by 66 runs in 1st ODI

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Maharashtra has witnessed a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few days. 36,902 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone records 5,513 cases.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.