TNI Morning News Headlines – March 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 210 Covid-19 cases; Khordha records maximum 51 cases followed by Nuapada (23). Total positive cases now stand at 339904 including 336482 recoveries, 1449 active cases and 1,920 deaths.

➡️ 1567 new Anganwadi centres to come up across Odisha in regions worst affected with malnutrition & tribal belts.

➡️ Semester examinations at NIT-Rourkela to be held in online mode.

➡️ 19 OAS officers promoted to IAS level by President of India.

➡️ MoBus service has been adjudged winner in the ‘Smart SPV/Municipal Corporation’ award category at 6th Smart Cities India Awards 2021.

➡️ Anjana Mishra rape case: CBI questions family members of accused Biban Biswal at his residence at Naranpur village in Barang area of Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha reports 210 new Covid-19 cases; 51 from Khordha District.

India News

➡️ India reports 62,258 new COVID19 cases, 30,386 recoveries, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,19,08,910 including 4,52,647 active cases, 1,12,95,023 cured cases & 1,61,240 deaths.

➡️ A total of 23,64,38,861 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 23rd March, 2021. Of these, 10,25,628 samples were tested yesterday:ICMR.

➡️ Total of 5,31,45,709 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday. Over 5,31,45,000 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 2,665 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 discharges, and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi reports 1,534 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths; highest in 2 months.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 14 States, UTs report ‘zero’ COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ First phase voting of Assembly Elections in West Bengal and Assam underway.

➡️ 8.84% and 7.72% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively.

➡️ Pune Fire: Over 500 shops gutted in a fire that broke out at Fashion Street market in Pune last night.

➡️ Indian Army begins recruitment rally for relatives of ex-Army personnel at Jammu and Kashmir.

➡️ Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19. Quarantined at Home.

➡️ ICC ODI Rankings: England tops the ICC Super League table after their win in the second INDvENG ODI.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden Invites 40 World Leaders Including PM Modi to Global Climate Summit.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 126 million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.76 million.

➡️ Actor Paresh Rawal tests positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Firebomb Attack At Aung San Suu Kyi’s Party Headquarters In Myanmar

➡️ Israel polls: No clear winner as final results confirm deadlock.

➡️ WHO urges countries to donate 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses ‘immediately’.

➡️ Brazil hits record 100,000 coronavirus cases in a day, piling pressure on Bolsonaro.