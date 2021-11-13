Man hires Girl to slap him to end Facebook Addiction

Insight Bureau: The story of Maneesh Sethi, the Indian-American computer programmer & founder of Pavlok brand who hired a woman to slap him in the face every time he used Facebook, went viral on social media.

According to a report, an Indian-American man was fed up with Facebook addiction and made the decision to hire someone who would slap him when he uses Facebook.

For this work, he used to pay $8 every hour so that when he worked in a cafe or at home, the woman would sit in front of him.

Once again this news has caught the attention on the internet after the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk has posted two emoji on Sethi’s story.

While replying to Massimo, Sethi said the slap treatment did help him to set up Pavlok, a wearable company that creates gadgets to help bring change in daily habits. “I founded a wearable device company to change habits based on this experiment. @pavlok. Wearable device that delivers an electric zap and positive sensations to reward good habits and break bad ones,” he added in the post.

Sethi had written in a blog post that after hiring a woman, his own productivity had gone up to 98%.