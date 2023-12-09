I-T raids in Odisha: BJP alleges BJD Leaders and Odisha Govt Nexus

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to corner the BJD ruling party and State government over the seizure of huge cash by the Income Tax Department in the state during the last four days.

Party leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar, while addressing the media persons, took the names of some BJD leaders and Ministers saying they have links with business of liquor company. They are Tukuni Sahu, Niranjan Pujari, Pradip Amat and Jogesh Singh. “Jharkhand Congress MP is only the owner of the company. BJD govt was managing it in Odisha. What was the Vigilance, Crime Branch, Excise, EOW doing when the company was amassing such wealth, and how the state govt had no information about it? This liquor business is the source of money for BJD during elections,” she said.

The raid by the I-T sleuths on the premises linked to Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, and recovered illegal cash worth over Rs 300 crore from several parts of Odisha. The team had earlier recovered cash amounting to Rs 200 crore while conducting raids in Sambalpur, Balangir and Sundargarh.