Mass Exodus of Leaders from BJD Continues Unabated

Hectic political activities have been reported in Odisha since this morning with a series of resignations from ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Former Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra was the first to give a jolt to the party, as he quit BJD to join BJP. It’s believed that he would be pitted against BJD’s probable candidate Shreemayee Mishra.

In another development, former Korei MLA Akash Das Nayak too resigned from the party. He is expected to join BJP soon. It’s seen as a big boost to the saffron party in Jajpur district.

Another setback for BJD came from sitting MP from Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty, who quit the party and may join BJP soon. He is the second sitting MP after Bhartruhari Mahtab (Cuttack) to bid adieu to Biju Janata Dal.

The only solace for BJD came as former Paralakhemundi Congress MLA K Surya Rao joined the party. Former Jagatsinghpur MLA Chiranjib Biswal too resigned from Congress and is likely to join the ruling party in Odisha.