2019 Congress MLA candidate Lingaraj Choudhury Passes away

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, Lingaraj Choudhury, who was a candidate of Congress party in 2019 from Berhampur, passed away today at the age of 52. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

According to sources, Choudhury was airlifted to Delhi after he suffered from two heart attacks. He was put on ventilator at a private hospital in Delhi after his health condition deteriorated. However, he breathed his last today while undergoing treatment.

The grand old party had fielded him from Berhampur Assembly constituency. However, he lost the election after polling only just 5,381 votes. BJD’s Bikram Kumar Panda won the election as he got 68,113 votes while Kanhu Charan Pati was in second spot with 32,629 votes.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the area with several politician cutting across the party line paid their tributes to Lingaraj Choudhury.

Sources said that his mortal remains will be brought back to the State and the last rites will be performed at his native place.