Masks no longer required Outdoors in Israel

Situation has drastically improved in Israel

By Sagar Satapathy
TNI Bureau: With a disciplined approach, adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and mass vaccination programme, Israel has lifted most Covid-19 restrictions, including wearing of masks outdoors.

The public mask mandate has been lifted in Israel while masks are still required indoors and in large gatherings.

In addition, the country has also opened its education system with all primary and secondary school grades returned to classrooms on Sunday.

Over 53% of Israel’s population has received two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Israel has recorded over 837,000 cases of the coronavirus and at least 6,341 deaths since the outbreak of Corona Pandemic.

