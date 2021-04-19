TNI Evening News Headlines – April 19, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 468 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 82 Quarantine cases and 386 Local contact cases.
➡️ 1503 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 347637.
➡️ Odisha Government announces Weekend Shutdown in all Urban areas.
➡️ Odisha Govt announces closure of all Anganwadi centres.
➡️ Jatra/opera/open air theatres shall not be allowed to operate in the State from April 21: SRC Pradeep Jena.
➡️ Odisha Government makes mandatory for presence of 50% teaching & non-teaching staff in schools for important works.
➡️ BJD will not hold Election Rallies, meetings in Pipili.
➡️ Odisha and South Korea explore Bilateral investment opportunities.
India News
➡️ PM Modi discusses the prevailing COVID-19 situation with leading doctors and medical experts.
➡️ Govt of India announces liberalised & accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1; everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get vaccine.
➡️ BJP puts out hold on big rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders will be addressing only small public meetings to be attended by maximum of 500 people.
➡️ 2 unidentified terrorist killed in Shopian Encounter.
➡️ Covid 2nd Wave: Allahabad High Court orders Lockdown in 5 Uttar Pradesh Cities – Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.
➡️ Former PM Manmohan Singh tests #Covid positive, admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.
➡️ Indian Navy seizes Narcotics worth Rs 3,000 Crore from Fishing Vessel.
➡️ Maharashtra reports 58,924 new COVID19 cases, 52,412 recoveries and 351 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Karnataka reports 15,785 new cases, Madhya Pradesh 12,897, Rajasthan 11,967, Gujarat 11,403 and Tamil Nadu reports 10,941 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.
World News
➡️ Russian diplomats returning to Russia after being expelled from the Czech Republic.
➡️ Indian Ambassador to China emphasizes on importance of mutual sensitivity, respect and need for restoring peace & tranquility at border
➡️ US warns Moscow of “consequences” if the hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison.
➡️ NASA launches Mini Helicopter on Mars.
➡️ UK adds India on COVID-19 travel ‘red list’ in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
➡️ UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s scheduled visit to India has been postponed to India for the second time.
Comments are closed.