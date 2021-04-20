Odisha Corona Updates – April 20, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 4761 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 377464, including 27821 active cases and 347637 recovered ones.

Of the 4761 new cases, 2785 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1976 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the highest and biggest spike of 820 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (673) new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 27821 active cases and 347637 cured/discharged in the State.

5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including two from Sundargarh and one each from Jharsuguda, Kendujhar. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,953.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 4445

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 820, Sundargarh: 673, Nuapada: 534, Balangir: 322, Jharsuguda: 234, Bargarh: 198, Puri: 193, Sambalpur: 183, Cuttack: 176, Kalahandi: 167, Nabarangpur: 154, Keonjhar: 103, Jajpur: 86, Mayurbhanj: 86, Balasore: 84, Angul: 81, Bhadrak: 63, Nayagarh: 63, Rayagada: 60, Kendrapada: 50, Ganjam: 49, Sonepur: 47, Deogarh: 31, Gajapati: 31, Koraput: 31, Kandhamal: 25, Boudh: 23, Jagatsinghpur: 22, Dhenkanal: 6, Malkangiri: 6

➡️ State Pool:160

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9668401

➡️ New recovery: 1503

