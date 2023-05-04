Army deployed in Troubled Areas of Manipur; Internet Services Suspended

TNI Bureau: Army/Assam Rifle units have been deployed in parts of Manipur following a fight amongst the youths and volunteers of different communities.

The Army is also taking actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas and restore law & order in the tensed locality.

“Responding to the request of Civil Administration in Manipur, Army/Assam Rifles immediately deployed an adequate number of Columns for Area Domination in all affected areas in the evening of 3 May. Actions to evacuate maximum people to safer areas & restore law & order underway. Details follow,” said Indian Army.

Meanwhile, the State government has suspended the internet services in the State for five days.

It is to be noted here that a fighting broke out amongst the youths, volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.