Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das “Guruji” Arrested

Insight Bureau: Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das has been arrested by the police on Thursday from his Saheed Nagar house in Bhubaneswar for interrogation.

Manas Das ‘Guruji’ was arrested hours after he was picked up by the police for interrogation.

The controversy erupted after a video of a father-son beating allegedly by the members of Manabbad Sangathan went viral.

Later, a number of criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, attack, torture and conversion of tribals were filed against him.