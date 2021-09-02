TNI Evening News Headlines – September 2, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 2, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 234 more COVID positive cases & 254 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 173 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.
➡️ 738 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 994639.
➡️ Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das and his son Manoranjan arrested by the police today.
➡️ Odisha to have a health university as the state assembly clears the Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021
➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Deceased Soumya Ranjan’s wife Bidyabharti being interrogated by Crime Branch.
➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday.
➡️ Indian Men’s Hockey team defender Amit Rohidas joins East Coast Railway (ECoR) as Senior Sports Officer.
➡️ Three trains under ECoR jurisdiction – Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Special train, Puri-Howrah-Puri Special train and Puri-Khurda Road-Puri Passenger Special to resume services soon.
➡️ State Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo urges Centre to extend dateline for submission of UG mark sheet at Central varsities.
➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Odisha’s World No.1 Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat confirmed his place in the semis of the men’s singles SL3 badminton.
India News
➡️ India extends visas, stay period for stranded foreign nationals till September 30.
➡️ 300 cases of Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in India so far: Health Ministry.
➡️ Kerala reports 32,097 new COVID-19 cases, 21,634 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours. Test positivity rate stands at 18.41%.
➡️ India, UK sign up to new climate finance initiative.
➡️ UK to invest $1.2 bn in govt and private green energy projects in India.
➡️ A total of 67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).
➡️ CBI conducts searches at 20 locations across the country in connection with irregularities in IIT-JEE mains examination.
➡️ RT-PCR test compulsory for arrivals in India from 7 more Countries.
World News
➡️ Osama Bin Laden’s Ex-bodyguard and security in-charge returns to Afghanistan from Pakistan.
➡️ UN committee to discuss Taliban travel sanctions.
➡️ Indian Army to participate in multi-nation military exercise ‘ZAPAD 2021’ in Russia.
➡️ 8 Dead as New York City hit by Flash Flood.
Comments are closed.