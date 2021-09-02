TNI Evening News Headlines – September 2, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 2, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 234 more COVID positive cases & 254 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 173 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.

➡️ 738 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 994639.

➡️ Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das and his son Manoranjan arrested by the police today.

➡️ Odisha to have a health university as the state assembly clears the Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Deceased Soumya Ranjan’s wife Bidyabharti being interrogated by Crime Branch.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday.

➡️ Indian Men’s Hockey team defender Amit Rohidas joins East Coast Railway (ECoR) as Senior Sports Officer.

➡️ Three trains under ECoR jurisdiction – Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Special train, Puri-Howrah-Puri Special train and Puri-Khurda Road-Puri Passenger Special to resume services soon.

➡️ State Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo urges Centre to extend dateline for submission of UG mark sheet at Central varsities.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Odisha’s World No.1 Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat confirmed his place in the semis of the men’s singles SL3 badminton.

India News

➡️ India extends visas, stay period for stranded foreign nationals till September 30.

➡️ 300 cases of Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in India so far: Health Ministry.

➡️ Kerala reports 32,097 new COVID-19 cases, 21,634 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours. Test positivity rate stands at 18.41%.

➡️ India, UK sign up to new climate finance initiative.

➡️ UK to invest $1.2 bn in govt and private green energy projects in India.

➡️ A total of 67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ CBI conducts searches at 20 locations across the country in connection with irregularities in IIT-JEE mains examination.

➡️ RT-PCR test compulsory for arrivals in India from 7 more Countries.

World News

➡️ Osama Bin Laden’s Ex-bodyguard and security in-charge returns to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

➡️ UN committee to discuss Taliban travel sanctions.

➡️ Indian Army to participate in multi-nation military exercise ‘ZAPAD 2021’ in Russia.

➡️ 8 Dead as New York City hit by Flash Flood.

