TNI Evening News Headlines – September 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 234 more COVID positive cases & 254 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 173 local contact cases and 61 quarantine cases.

➡️ 738 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 994639.

➡️ Manababad Sangathan Chief Manas Das and his son Manoranjan arrested by the police today.

➡️ Odisha to have a health university as the state assembly clears the Odisha University of Health Sciences Bill, 2021

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Deceased Soumya Ranjan’s wife Bidyabharti being interrogated by Crime Branch.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park and State Botanical Garden will remain open from Tuesday to Sunday.

➡️ Indian Men’s Hockey team defender Amit Rohidas joins East Coast Railway (ECoR) as Senior Sports Officer.

➡️ Three trains under ECoR jurisdiction – Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Special train, Puri-Howrah-Puri Special train and Puri-Khurda Road-Puri Passenger Special to resume services soon.

➡️ State Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Sahoo urges Centre to extend dateline for submission of UG mark sheet at Central varsities.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympics: Odisha’s World No.1 Para Shuttler Pramod Bhagat confirmed his place in the semis of the men’s singles SL3 badminton.

India News

➡️ India extends visas, stay period for stranded foreign nationals till September 30.

➡️ 300 cases of Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in India so far: Health Ministry.

➡️ Kerala reports 32,097 new COVID-19 cases, 21,634 recoveries and 188 deaths in the last 24 hours. Test positivity rate stands at 18.41%.

➡️ India, UK sign up to new climate finance initiative.

➡️ UK to invest $1.2 bn in govt and private green energy projects in India.

➡️ A total of 67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across the country so far: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

➡️ CBI conducts searches at 20 locations across the country in connection with irregularities in IIT-JEE mains examination.

➡️ RT-PCR test compulsory for arrivals in India from 7 more Countries.

World News

➡️ Osama Bin Laden’s Ex-bodyguard and security in-charge returns to Afghanistan from Pakistan.

➡️ UN committee to discuss Taliban travel sanctions.

➡️ Indian Army to participate in multi-nation military exercise ‘ZAPAD 2021’ in Russia.

➡️ 8 Dead as New York City hit by Flash Flood.