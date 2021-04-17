Make Covid Vaccines available in Open Market: Naveen to Modi

TNI Bureau: In view of unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases across the country including Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi suggesting various measures to deal with the crisis.

Naveen urged Modi to make Covid Vaccines available in the open market outside the Government supply chain so that willing citizens can avail those.

The Odisha CM also sought flexibility in age criteria and priority for vaccination in metropolitan cities with highest Covid cases.

Here are Key Suggestions by CM Naveen Patnaik to PM Modi:

🔷 Ramp up Vaccine Production.

🔷 Ensure adequate quantity of vaccines to procure and scale up the vaccination process.

🔷 Covid Vaccines should be available in the open market so that willing citizens can avail those.

🔷 There should be flexibility in age criteria & priority for vaccination in metropolitan cities that report highest Covid cases.

🔷 Accord approval to Covid Vaccines that are approved globally by credible agecies or governments.