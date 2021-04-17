Odisha Corona Updates – April 17, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 3144 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 364594, including 19077 active cases and343522 recovered ones.

Of the 3144 new cases, 1823 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1321 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest and biggest spike of 523 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Khordha (497) new cases.

4 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including one each from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,942.

4 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including one each from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi and Sambalpur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,942.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 3144

➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh: 523, Khurda: 497, Nuapada: 395, Sambalpur: 149, Cuttack: 140, Puri: 129, Keonjhar: 128, Bargarh: 156, Jharsuguda: 119, . Nabarangpur: 96, Balangir: 92, Jajpur: 76, Mayurbhanj: 68, Gajapati: 67, Kalahandi: 53, Bhadrak: 51, Angul: 49, Ganjam: 44, Rayagada: 44, Nayagarh: 29, Balasore: 28, Deogarh: 21, Jagatsinghpur: 18, Koraput: 18, Kendrapada: 15, Kandhamal: 13, Boudh: 7, Malkangiri: 4, Sonepur: 4 and Dhenkanal: 1.

➡️ State Pool: 110

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9565427

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9565427