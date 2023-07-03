Maharashtra Politics: Fadnavis holds the Edge

TNI Bureau: Those who are writing the political obituary for Devendra Fadnavis are terribly wrong. They hardly understand the Maharashtra politics.

It’s Fadnavis, who is on a mission to finish Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra to clear the major obstacles in the long run. With 4 major parties in the fray, it’s always difficult to reach the magic figure. But, by damaging Shiv Sena and NCP beyond repair, Fadnavis knows he can play well in a near bipolar contest.

Those who consider Fadnavis a loser, are erring again. No files were moving without his consent during Uddhav Thackeray regime and the same continues in Shinde regime too.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Fadnavis has tremendous control over bureaucracy, corporate honchos and business communities. His access to the business powers abroad, makes him powerful in BJP circle although it may not be visible to public.

Devendra Fadnavis remains the lone strong face of Maharashtra BJP. He is there to play for long. He will be remembered as a man who ensured the fall of top players in Maharashtra politics – Shiv Sena and NCP.

Political pundits find it difficult to digest that whatever happening today, does not have the blessings of Sharad Pawar. They still believe that Sharad Pawar is securing the future of his kids while maintaining his clean image.

Political twists and turns will continue in Maharashtra Politics. But, Fadnavis will continue to rule the roost.