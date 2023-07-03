TNI Morning News Headlines – July 3, 2023

➡️ The parents of IPS officer Sagarika Nath were attacked and looted of valuables en-route to their residence at Satya Sai Enclave near AMRI Hospital.
➡️Hirakud water level continues to rise following opening of gates of Kalma barrage in Chhattsigarh. The current inflow is 46,516 cusecs.
➡️IMD issued yellow warning for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for 18 districts of Odisha today.
➡️The High Court of Orissa organised the first-ever state-level quiz contest for the judicial officers in Odisha to celebrate the 75th year of its establishment.
➡️A team of Forest officials raided Jamukeswar village in Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district and nabbed five wildlife smugglers.
➡️9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra Ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined NDA Cabinet in Maharashtra yesterday.
➡️Over 10,000 pilgrims performed the Amaranth Yatra on the second day as another batch of 4,758 Yatris left Jammu.
➡️Lt Gen MU Nair has taken over as the new National Cyber Security Coordinator.
➡️Japan became the first side to have their name engraved on the new AFC U17 Asian Cup trophy after defeating 10-man Korea Republic 3-0 in the final.
➡️Severe storms threaten July 4 travel and festivities across US.
➡️France protests: Nearly 100 arrested on fifth night of unrest.
