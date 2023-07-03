TNI Morning News Headlines – July 3, 2023

By Sree Mishra
Hirakud water level continues to rise following opening of gates of Kalma barrage in Chhattsigarh. The current inflow is 46,516 cusecs
➡️ The parents of IPS officer Sagarika Nath were attacked and looted of valuables en-route to their residence at Satya Sai Enclave near AMRI Hospital.
➡️Hirakud water level continues to rise following opening of gates of Kalma barrage in Chhattsigarh. The current inflow is 46,516 cusecs.
➡️IMD issued yellow warning for light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms for 18 districts of Odisha today.
➡️The High Court of Orissa organised the first-ever state-level quiz contest for the judicial officers in Odisha to celebrate the 75th year of its establishment.
➡️A team of Forest officials raided Jamukeswar village in Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district and nabbed five wildlife smugglers.
➡️9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra Ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined NDA Cabinet in Maharashtra yesterday.
Related Posts

Madrasa students to get uniforms soon in UP

After 54 days, Imphal-Dimapur highway, lifeline of Manipur,…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Over 10,000 pilgrims performed the Amaranth Yatra on the second day as another batch of 4,758 Yatris left Jammu.
➡️Lt Gen MU Nair has taken over as the new National Cyber Security Coordinator.
➡️Japan became the first side to have their name engraved on the new AFC U17 Asian Cup trophy after defeating 10-man Korea Republic 3-0 in the final.
➡️Severe storms threaten July 4 travel and festivities across US.
➡️France protests: Nearly 100 arrested on fifth night of unrest.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.