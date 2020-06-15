Maharashtra Police warns against circulating ‘disturbing’ pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput

TNI Bureau: The Maharashtra Cyber has issued a stern warning to those circulating ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant Singh Rajput ad directed people to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures.

The Maharashtra Cyber, a nodal agency established by the Maharashtra Government for the investigation of cyber crime, tweeted that circulation of such pictures are disturbing and in bad taste.

The circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action, it added.