COVID-19 +Ve cases in Odisha breach 4,000 Mark

By Sagar Satapathy
Bhadrak Odisha
103

TNI Bureau: With 146 more COVID-19 positive cases being detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the number of Corona cases in the State has now gone up to 4,055.

Out of the 146 positive cases, 128 are from quarantine centres while 18 are local contacts. Kandhamal reported the highest number of 48 cases, followed by Bhadrak (19) and Cuttack (19).

Odisha Corona Updates

➡️ Samples Tested on June 14 : 2,499
➡️ COVID-19 +VE Cases: 146 (128 in Quarantine, 18 Local Contacts)

➡️ New Cases: Kandhamal (48), Cuttack (19), Bhadrak (19), Ganjam (8), Balasore (8), Khordha (7), Angul (6), Rayagada (5), Sundargarh (4), Jagatsinghpur (4), Nayagarh (4), Sonepur (2), Dhenkanal (1), Sambalpur (1), Jharsuguda (1).

➡️ NDRF/ODRAF/Fire Services (Amphan Duty Personnel returned from West Bengal – 9

➡️ New Recoveries – 114

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 202,513
➡️ Total +VE Cases: 4055 (Active Cases: 1333, Recovered: 2708, COVID Deaths: 11, COVID+ Deaths: 3)
➡️ Recovery Rate – 66.78%

Odisha Corona Updates June 15

Sagar Satapathy
