Bhubaneswar reports 5 new COVID-19 + Ve Cases

TNI Bureau: 5 new COVID-19 +ve cases have been reported in Bhubaneswar yesterday – 3 home quarantine and 2 local contacts.

Total number of Corona positive cases in the Capital City has gone up to 127 out of which 52 are active cases.

Home Quarantine Cases:

👉 1 case of Chintamaniswar, near Budheswari Temple – Male, 31 (with a travel history of Delhi)

👉 1 case of Patia area – Male, 41 (with a travel history of Saudi Arabia)

👉 1 case of Khandagiri, Kolathia – Female, 26 (with a travel history of Medinipur, West Bengal)

Local Contact Case:

👉 1 case of Nayapalli, Behera Sahi – Female, 37, travelled from other district on June 8.

👉 Employee of a Private Hospital – Female, 28, travelled from other district on June 11.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates:

👉 Total cases – 127

👉 Recovered – 71

👉 Active cases – 52

👉 Deceased – 3