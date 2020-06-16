Maharashtra finds 1,328 missing COVID-19 Deaths

TNI Bureau: In a huge development, the Maharashtra Government detected at least 1,328 COVID-19 deaths that were unreported earlier. Manipulation of data is highly suspected in this case.

After ‘reconciliation’ of figures with previous non Covid death certificates, the COVID-19 death tally has increased by 862 in Mumbai. With 862 fatalities in Mumbai and 466 in rest of Maharashtra, the State has now reported 1,328 additional deaths, taking the Corona death toll in the State beyond 5,000 mark.

Apart from these 1,328 deaths, Maharashtra also reported 81 more fatalities today, including 55 in Mumbai. In total, 1,409 COVID-19 deaths have been added to the tally, taking the toll to 5,537 in the State.