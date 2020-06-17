India adds 2,003 new COVID-19 Deaths in last 24 Hours

TNI Bureau: A massive number of 2,003 COVID-19 fatalities have been added to India’s tally, taking the death toll in the country to 11,903. However, 1,672 of them are old, unreported deaths, that were reconciled yesterday.

1,328 old deaths were added in Maharashtra while 344 have been added to Delhi’s tally.

10,974 Corona +Ve cases have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 354.065.

India Corona Updates (June 17)

➡️ 10,974 new +Ve cases in the last 24 hours

➡️ 6.922 patients recover

➡️ 2,003 new deaths reported

➡️ 1,328 unreported deaths added in Maharashtra; 344 in Delhi

➡️ Total +VE Cases rise to 354,065

➡️ Active Cases: 155,227

➡️ Recovered: 186,935

➡️ Deaths: 11,903

➡️ Death Toll – Maharashtra (5537), Delhi (1837), Gujarat (1534), Tamil Nadu (528), West Bengal (495), Madhya Pradesh (476), Uttar Pradesh (435), Rajasthan (308), Telangana (191), Haryana (118), Karnataka (94), Punjab (72).