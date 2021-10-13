Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack added to UGC List

Insight Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today informed that the Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack has been included in the list of Universities.

The eight decade-old institution named after Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das has been included in the list of Universities established as per section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956. The University will soon be able to receive central assistance under the section 12(b) of the UGC Act.

The University may note & adhere to the following:

➡️ To ensure tyhat no off campus centre(s)/study centre(s) is opened beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the University as stipulated in the Act and in no case beyond the territory of the State.

➡️ To ensure that no programmes should be offered through franchising arrangement with private institutions.

➡️ To ensure that no study centre(s) are opened through franchises by the University.

➡️ In case the University has already started any off campus centre(s)/study centre(s) and the centre operating through franchisesoutside the State, it must be closed immediately.

➡️ No open and Distance Learning programmes and on-line programmes shall be started without the prior recognition of UGC. Relavant UGC Regulations are available on the UGC website www.ugc.ac.in.

➡️ M.Phil/Ph.D programmes can be conducted as per provisions of UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for awards of M.Phil/Ph.D Degrees) Regulatios, 2016.

➡️ The University is required to follow all the UGC Regulations notified and available on UGC website www.ugc.ac.in.