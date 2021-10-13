Kanimozhi meets Naveen; discusses issues faced by NEET Aspirants

Insight Bureau: DMK Deputy parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen patnaik at Naveen Nivas this morning.

During the meeting Kanimozhi handed over a letter of Tamilnadu Chief Minister Mr. M K Stalin to odisha CM and explained about the problems faced by students from rural areas and from poor households in clearing NEET exams.

In his Letter Tamilnadu CM Stalin has drawn the attention of Naveen patnaik regarding the problems faced by students of rural area in clearing NEET UG examination and the need to make the exam inclusive.

The Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier raised this issue with union Government and stressed the importance of making national exams inclusive and suggested central Government to take steps in this regard covering NEET, IIT and UPSC.