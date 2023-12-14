Lok Sabha Security Breach: 8 Security Personnel Suspended

TNI Bureau: Taking a serious note of the huge security breach that occurred inside the Parliament yesterday, as many as eight security personnel have been suspended today.

The suspended security personnel have been identified as Rampal, Arvind, Vir Das, Ganesh, Anil, Pradeep, Vimitt and Narendra.

It is to be noted here that two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chambers on Wednesday and set off two canisters emitting yellow smoke.

Even one of them was seen running towards the Speaker’s chair by leaping over the tables while two others burst similar red and yellow coloured smoke bombs outside the parliament. They were seen shouting slogans against dictatorship.

Soon all four of them were arrested whom police identified as Sagar Sharma, D Manoranjan, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde and charged them under the under anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections of Indian Penal Code.

According to police, the arrested people hailed from different states. However, they had connected on a social media page named “‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.” They also met over several times in the last 18 months to plan the breach.