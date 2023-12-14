Massive Cash Seizure in Odisha: BJP seeks Naveen’s Resignation

TNI Bureau: Odisha BJP has sought the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik over massive cash seizure by the Income Tax Department during simultaneous raids in different districts of the State.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, demanded a clarification from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) over the ownership of the seized cash. He alleged that the state ruling party would have distributed the cash during the upcoming elections 2024.

Without the support of the state government, how such a huge amount of cash could be kept, he questioned while demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation on moral grounds.

Samal’s demand for Patnaik’s resignation came a day after the saffron party questioned his silence on the seizure of over Rs 332 crore by I-T department in Odisha during raids at different liquor units belong to Jharkhand MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.