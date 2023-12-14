Sensex at 930 pts, Nifty ends above 21,000

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 929.60 points higher at 70,514.20, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 256.35 points to settle at 21,182.70. Broader market indices also ended the trading session with amazing gains.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIM, Wipro and HCLTech were the top five gainers on the Nifty 50, while the top losers were Power Grid, HDFC Life, Nestle India, Cipla and JSW Steel.

According to analysts, the domestic stock markets are likely to witness near term gains, based on multiple positive developments.