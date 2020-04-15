Lockdown 2.0 Guidelines: What’s Allowed (and, What’s NOT)

TNI Bureau: As announced by PM Narendra Modi yesterday during the extension of Lockdown period till 3rd May, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued detailed guidelines for the activities that would be allowed from April 20, 2020.

The activities to be allowed from April 20, would be subject to the situation in respective areas, as told by the PM earlier. The States and UTs would make necessary arrangements to allow the activities in strict compliance of MHA guidelines. The SOPs for social distancing need to be ensured.

Exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones. States and UTs have been directed not to dilute the lockdown guidelines in any manner. They may impose stricter measures as per the local requirements, as per the MHA Guidelines on Lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Government has made wearing masks/face covers mandatory at all public places in the country.

What’s Not Allowed till 3rd May, 2020:

👉 Inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metro, bus services continue to be prohibited till May 3.

👉 Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services to remain suspended till May 3.

👉 Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars to remain closed till May 3.

👉 All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship shall be closed for public till May 3.

Activities to be allowed after April 20, 2020 in Select Places:

👉 Agricultural, horticultural, farming, procurement of agri products, ‘mandis’

👉 Shops of farm machinery, its spare parts, supply chain, repairs, ‘Custom Hiring Centres’ related to machinery.

👉 Manufacturing in SEZs, Industries in Rural Areas, MGNREGA Work, E-Commerce

👉 Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure.

👉 Highway ‘dhabas’, truck repairing shops, call centres for govt activities.

👉 Services provided by self-employed electricians, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, carpenters.

Check the Guidelines below to know more (Read April 20 instead of May 20 in Official Notification):